Columbia to launch railroad realignment and removal project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia announced Monday it is launching a railroad realignment and removal project. A coalition of officials and community members were represented at the conference to discuss the plan.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said Columbia has been working to change their railways for nearly 120 years, with the earliest versions of this kind of project going back to 1905. Representative Kirkman Finlay shared that local resources are aimed at gathering a combined $50 million in funding, with additional matching grants planned to come from the federal government.

Organizers said they have four federal grants underway for the project and are working with South Carolina’s government. The entire project is expected to cost around $200 million and will impact neighborhoods across Columbia.

Rickenmann explained, “Safety is the number one issue.” He shared that Columbia is the only community in South Carolina with 55 railroad crossings inside a city. “We don’t want to take any more chances for the future,” he said.

Organizers said the railways have impacted Columbia’s economic development and have clogged the south west quadrant of the city. If funding is granted, the project’s timeline is expected to be around three to five years to see change.

