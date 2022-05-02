SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bidens to host 2020, 2022 US Olympic Teams at White House

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic Teams at the White House on Wednesday, celebrating athletes from the most recent winter Games while staging a much delayed, in-person celebration for participants of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, on the South Lawn, the White House announced Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will also attend.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Japan to attend the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed until last year because of the pandemic — though access remained restricted because of the coronavirus.

Last summer, the Bidens hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from 2020′s Tokyo Olympics from their home in Delaware. The president said then that he’d like to host the team at the White House in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia
18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond...
Family of deceased Orangeburg County rape victim starts petition to reopen case
Ethics complaints were resolved against Jan Hammond.
Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes
An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (KHOU, HARRIS COUNTY...
Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden calls draft Supreme Court abortion decision 'radical'
Interstate highways with the most fatalities
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant