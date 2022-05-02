SkyView
Windsor Academy parent says child will not be returning to daycare center amid abuse arrests

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shayna McKnight, a former employee of Windsor Academy Child Development Center was arrested and charged with causing great bodily harm to a child Friday.

Her coworkers, Amy Grice and Jeannie Locklear were also charged with obstructing justice in connection with McKnight, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the investigation began last month when the mother of a child who attended Windsor Academy reported her child’s leg was broken. She alleged the daycare center told her her child’s leg was hurt from the railing of a crib.

However, Lexington County deputies investigated further and when they asked for surveillance footage, Grice, former assistant director, and Locklear, former director, told law enforcement officials the camera system was not working the day the child’s injury occurred.

The video was able to be recovered during the investigation, and arrest warrants were served against the women involved in the incident.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the surveillance footage was able to be recovered. It was not released to the public, but deputies say footage of McKnight can be seen folding the child’s legs under the child’s body.

Arrest warrants also state McKnight can be seen flipping the child into the crib while holding their left leg in the footage.

Parents of children under Windsor Academy’s care say they were never informed of the investigation, and, on Friday parents received a message from the owner stating children needed to be picked up around 11:45 a.m.

Since then, parents have been informed about the three employees’ arrests. The owner, Elaine Hackey says the daycare center will be open Monday and sent a message to parents stating there have been changes put in place.

One parent, Matt Wills says his daughter will not be returning to the center.

“I’m going to go by like I normally would in the morning, except instead of dropping her off, I am picking up her items that were there because she’s not returning as an enrollee of Windsor,” Wills said.

According to a message sent to parents via the Bright Wheel app, a temporary director has been put in place, and a new “video system” will be purchased, which would result in an extra $5 per week in tuition costs.

Parents have not been allowed in the facility due to COVID restrictions, but starting Monday, parents can come to the center with their children.

With obstructing justice charges being faced by former staff members, these changes come a little too late for some parents.

“I feel like if someone is willing to cover up whatever was covered up, then there’s certainly an opportunity to cover up other things,” Wills said.

Parents are still faced with many unknowns during this time, and Wills says he and his wife will be seeking new child care, which could involve an application process.

“Changes are being made and good for them, but at this point, unfortunately, the chips have fallen where they have previously,”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

