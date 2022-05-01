SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Marlboro County woman charged after marijuana found in vehicle with child inside

Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman has been charged after deputies say they found drugs inside her vehicle also containing her child.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey was arrested on April 28.

Officials said deputies were assisting the South Carolina Department of Social Services during an investigation as they located Wright-Bey in the parking lot of the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office.

Investigators approached the vehicle she was driving and repeatedly could smell and see illegal drugs inside the vehicle with a five-year-old also inside.

The child was removed from the vehicle and placed into DSS care.

Deputies said Wright-Bey was also several months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

She’s charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm and possession of marijuana. Wright-Bey was granted bond after being booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries in Richland County car...
Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified
Windsor Academy Child Development Center
Windsor Academy parent says child will not be returning to daycare center amid abuse arrests

Latest News

18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
Chairman of York Co. Republicans arrested on neglect charges for alleged abuse of child
Chairman of York Co. Republicans arrested on neglect charges for alleged abuse of child
Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
Lexington Co. man wanted by officials in connection to a March 30 robbery at Tienda Mei Terra...
Lexington Co. is searching for man in connection to robbery at Tíenda Mí Tíerra