FIRST ALERT-Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s this week with afternoon storm chances

Watch WIS News 10 on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m.
By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Expect highs in the upper 80s Monday thru Friday
  • Showers & Storms will move in today from 3PM - 9PM, the storms may produce gusty winds and small hail
  • There is a chance of rain in the forecast almost everyday this week
First Alert Summary

A cold front will cross the area from the west that means watch for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The storms will produce gusty winds, downpours, and small hail. Stay alert and weather aware from 3pm to 9pm Sunday.

Partly sunny skies are expected Monday and staying dry for most of the day. Highs near 90°

Rain will return to the forecast Tuesday, with the arrival of another front. Expect widely scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening from about noon until 8PM. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but storms may produce gusty winds and thunder as they cross the area.

This week we will be dealing with the return flow, which means unsettled weather will stay around the area with a chance of rain in the forecast almost everyday this week

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon/evening

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s

Thursday: Sun & clouds with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Showers around (40%) with highs in the low 80s

