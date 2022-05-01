SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident in Richland County involving a train is under investigation Saturday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Hobart Rd. Investigators shared that a 2017 Hyundai was headed south on the road when it collided with the train.

The driver Jennifer Kennedy, 25, of Blythewood, SC died in the crash. The cause of Saturday’s accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries in Richland County car...
Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the termination of former deputy sheriff James...
Former RCSD deputy arrested, terminated after domestic violence investigation

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT-Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s this week with afternoon storm chances
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Officer Drew Barr and his K9 Molly.
Cayce Police Department and Steel Paws fundraiser honors Officer Barr’s memory
Lexington Co. man wanted by officials in connection to a March 30 robbery at Tienda Mei Terra...
Lexington Co. is searching for man in connection to robbery at Tíenda Mí Tíerra