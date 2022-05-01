Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident in Richland County involving a train is under investigation Saturday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Hobart Rd. Investigators shared that a 2017 Hyundai was headed south on the road when it collided with the train.

The driver Jennifer Kennedy, 25, of Blythewood, SC died in the crash. The cause of Saturday’s accident is under investigation.

