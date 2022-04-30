Traffic Update: I-77 North to be closed in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Starting Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. the following on-ramps will be closed on I-77 North and Southbound for around 20 minutes:

· Southbound on-ramps 82, 83 & 85

· Northbound on-ramps 73, 75, 77 & 79

Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 6, two right lanes on I-77 North & Southbound will be closed, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The work is being performed by Blythe Development & United Infrastructure Group under a contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the new I-77 interchange between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Cherry Road.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.