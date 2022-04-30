SkyView
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fatal shooting has been confirmed at an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

They say upon arrival, they found a female who had been fatally shot.

The woman has been identified as Tiana Jones, 24, of Columbia, SC by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help with the investigation.

Call the hotline at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or Submit a tip via this website.

