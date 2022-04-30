Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car crash at Garners Ferry Road and Crossing Creek Road.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. on April 30, 2022.

When it struck a guard rail and stopped in the road, it was struck by a GMC truck.

One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is Boyd J. Jones, 77, of Lexington, SC.

The crash is still currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.