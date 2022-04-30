SkyView
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
On the bag, was the image of McDonald's old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly...
The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

