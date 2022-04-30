SkyView
Man arrested after holding woman “against her will,” armed robbery

Police say surveillance footage aided officers during the investigations, and Griffin is currently housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping and also faces an armed robbery charge in Columbia.

Marcas Griffin was arrested by Columbia Police Department investigators after being accused of using what was described as a sharp object to threaten a gas station clerk and demanding money at the Shell/Pops Mart located at 4905 Fairfield Road.

Investigators say that incident happened around 7 a.m. and then about two hours later, a report was made about Griffin being inside of Gable Oaks Apartments holding a female victim against her will.

9-1-1 dispatchers received a call reporting Griffin was preventing the woman from calling 9-1-1.

Officers responded and found Griffin inside the victim’s home, and arrested him on the scene.

Police say surveillance footage aided officers during the investigations, and Griffin is currently housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A $15,000 personal recognizance bond for kidnapping has been put in place, and a second bond hearing for the armed robbery charge is set for Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

