Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class

Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One Lexington High School student has been hospitalized, and one faces the possibility of expulsion, as well as criminal charges after an incident in P.E. class Monday.

According to a letter sent to Lexington High School families, a student “threw” another student to the gym floor. A teacher then immediately assisted the student and took him to the office where he was seen by the school nurse, and later hospitalized for his injuries.

Families were told the other student was immediately suspended, will face expulsion, and face charges of assault and battery of high and aggravated nature.

The student charged is under the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to Lexington High School Principal Dr. Ryan Pool.

Dr. Pool says when sharing news about school incidents, the families of students who are directly impacted are contacted first.

“In this case, that was just two families. We remain in contact with the injured student’s family,” Dr. Pool said.

In the letter, Pool says no other students were involved, or in danger at this time. The student’s condition was not mentioned.

“We share information when, and if, we can. However, we also follow the lead of law enforcement when a criminal investigation is taking place, which sometimes prohibits us from sharing details,” Dr. Pool said.

Pool also says in the letter, social media posts have been speculating what may have happened during the incident.

“As always, I ask that you speak to your students about showing compassion on social media by stopping the spread of rumors when incidents like this occur,” Dr. Pool said.

