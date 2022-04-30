Lexington Co. is searching for man in connection to robbery at Tíenda Mí Tíerra
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a man in connection to a March 30 robbery.
The robbery took place at Tíenda Mí Tíerra. (4944 Hwy 321). The man had a knife and stole money from the cash register.
He was last seen driving off in a white pickup truck.
Officials are asking if you have any information to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
