SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Co. is searching for man in connection to robbery at Tíenda Mí Tíerra

Lexington Co. man wanted by officials in connection to a March 30 robbery at Tienda Mei Terra...
Lexington Co. man wanted by officials in connection to a March 30 robbery at Tienda Mei Terra (4944 Hwy 321).(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a man in connection to a March 30 robbery.

The robbery took place at Tíenda Mí Tíerra. (4944 Hwy 321). The man had a knife and stole money from the cash register.

He was last seen driving off in a white pickup truck.

Officials are asking if you have any information to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries in Richland County car...
Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the termination of former deputy sheriff James...
Former RCSD deputy arrested, terminated after domestic violence investigation

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT-Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s this week with afternoon storm chances
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Officer Drew Barr and his K9 Molly.
Cayce Police Department and Steel Paws fundraiser honors Officer Barr’s memory