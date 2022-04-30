Gamecocks football players, Enagbare, Muse, Harris selected in NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two senior and one junior University of South Carolina football players were selected in the NFL Draft this Saturday.

Edge rusher Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare was drafted to the Green Bay Packers with the 36th pick in the fifth round and tight end Nick Muse was drafted to the Minnesota Vikings as the sixth pick in the seventh round.

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) plays against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis | AP)

Enagbare is a two-time all-SEC performer who has played in 44 games for the Gamecocks logging 24 career tackles for loss and 15 sacks with 19 quarterback hurries.

Enagbare graduated from South Carolina last May with a degree in retail management.

Muse logged 67 receptions for 805 yards in three seasons with the Gamecocks and 101 catches for 1,303 yards in a five-year career. His brother Tanner Muse played for Clemson and was a third-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

South Carolina tight end Nick Muse plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey | AP)

Junior running back Kevin Harris was selected by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick in the sixth round of the Draft.

Harris finished his career with 1,976 rushing yards, scored 23 career touchdowns and logged 100-yard rushing games.

The last Gamecock selected by the Patriots was offensive guard Calvin Stephens in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill | AP)

