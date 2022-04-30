The future of automation and how it will affect white collar jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve had to say “customer service” out of frustration when calling businesses or used self-out in grocery stores then you’ve already witnessed the rise of automation.

While these things make life convenient for us, it’s the beginning of man versus machine competing for jobs.

Dr. Patrick Dicks is a subject matter expert when it comes to the rise of automation and wants to bring awareness to those working in plants in rural areas.

Dr. Dicks says that the group of people that will be largely affected by the increase in automation, will be white-collar workers, minorities, and women.

Dr. Dicks will be speaking at a symposium Saturday, April 30th at U of SC Aiken’s campus.

