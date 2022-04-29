Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Miracle Mac n Cheese and Cinnamon Cornbread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeffrey Lampkin is the owner and operator of “Country Boy Kitchen” in Sumter, South Carolina.

He also wears many other hats, but one of his other many talents is cooking.

His food has just as much personality as he does and that’s a WHOLE lot.

Lampkin’s “miracle mac n cheese” recipe is perfect for any family gathering.

This Soda City Live Segment also gives a few tips on how to make his famous cinnamon butter cornbread.

Here is what you need for the Miracle Mac n Cheese:

2 cups of elbow macaroni noodles

8 oz. New York Sharp Cheese

8 oz. of a second cheese of choice

1/2 cup cheese sauce

2 Eggs

1/2 cup milk

Salt, pepper and accent

Bake at 400 F

Jeffrey advises to stop seasoning when the Holy Spirit leads you to.

