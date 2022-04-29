SkyView
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Miracle Mac n Cheese and Cinnamon Cornbread

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeffrey Lampkin is the owner and operator of “Country Boy Kitchen” in Sumter, South Carolina.

He also wears many other hats, but one of his other many talents is cooking.

His food has just as much personality as he does and that’s a WHOLE lot.

Lampkin’s “miracle mac n cheese” recipe is perfect for any family gathering.

This Soda City Live Segment also gives a few tips on how to make his famous cinnamon butter cornbread.

Here is what you need for the Miracle Mac n Cheese:

  • 2 cups of elbow macaroni noodles
  • 8 oz. New York Sharp Cheese
  • 8 oz. of a second cheese of choice
  • 1/2 cup cheese sauce
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • Salt, pepper and accent
  • Bake at 400 F

Jeffrey advises to stop seasoning when the Holy Spirit leads you to.

For more information about Country Boy Kitchen, click here.

for more on Jeffrey Lampkin, click here

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

