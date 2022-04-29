Mauldin PD gets new therapy dog, hopes to build community trust

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department has a new four-legged friend, in hopes of building more community trust. Tuesday morning, CPL. Harley Sefcik picked up their new therapy dog from Charleston.

The eight week old Golden Doodle goes by the name Margo.

Sefcik says the young pup will be used for school visits and community events, along with providing support in critical times with mental health patients and child victims, and victims of crime.

“Man’s best friend, essentially,” she said. “So, if we can get them to trust our dog then we can fill that gap and that bridge for them to trust us.”

The training process will start out with Margo becoming acclimated with the community.

“May through august we’ll actually be in training with Astro Kennels,” Sefcik said. “Then in September we’re going to be traveling to Brevard County Sheriffs Office in Florida for the Paws & Stripes College.”

That is where Margo will become certified as a registered therapy dog.

She won’t be used in tracking situations.

Her name is an acronym for the city and a former officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash: Mauldin - Austin - Robert - Gotowka.

Getting the chance to pet and interact with the precious pup won’t just be done in the community, but also on the force.

“Peer support training to help boost morale within the department. I think it will be beneficial for days that are long for officers that have been working through the hot summer days,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.