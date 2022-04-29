Former RCSD deputy arrested, terminated after domestic violence investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County deputy sheriff has been arrested.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott James Christopher Leaisure, 28, turned himself into SLED agents Friday after an investigation involving a domestic situation with his wife was reported.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department notified RCSD about the alleged incident earlier this week.

According to SLED’s arrest warrant, Leaisure sent multiple text messages to his wife threatening to assault her and damage her car.

The text messages caused Leaisure’s wife to fear assault, death, and damage to property, according to the arrest warrant.

SLED agents instructed Leaisure to not contact his wife during the investigation officially on Thursday, but evidence shows he continued to try communicating with her Friday.

Leaisure was hired in May of 2018 and held the rank corporal in a region. He was terminated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after turning himself in.

Deputies say Leaisure is charged with stalking and will be taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

“I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works for me should know that I will hold them accountable for any misdeeds,” Sheriff Lott said.

