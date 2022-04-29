Cayce Police Department and Steel Paws fundraiser honors Officer Barr’s memory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officer Drew Barr is gone but not forgotten. On Saturday, April 30, the Steel Paws fundraiser took place at Steel Hands Brewing at 1 p.m. The Cayce Police Department said in a statement, “With the help of many other exemplary Law Enforcement Agencies we intend to make this event a success in honor of our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother in blue, Drew Barr!”

Barr was killed Sunday April 24, while responding to a domestic disturbance. Thursday, April 28, the community came together to celebrate his life and put him to rest.

Barr served in the Cayce K9 unit with his partner Molly. After his loss, organizers posted, “We know Officer Barr dearly loved his K9, Molly; was a big proponent of expanding K9 units everywhere; and was really looking forward to this event and what it stood for. We, along with the Cayce Police Department, believe this is what Officer Barr would want and we will work hard to honor him.”

On Saturday, the fundraiser kicked off. Organizers from the brewery said of the program, “Steel Paws will provide year-round support for canine initiatives focused on Public Safety, Special Needs, Public Service and Rescue/Shelters.”

More information about the event can be found at the Steel Hands Brewing Facebook page or their website.

The Steel Paws event at Steel Hands Brewing is still going strong! If you haven’t already, stop by and support the amazing cause and honor @CaycePD fallen K-9 handler Barr. Bring your four-legged friends! #steelpaws #k9 pic.twitter.com/1jLYEzd1HA — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 30, 2022

K9 Eddie would like to thank everyone who came out to the Steel Paws event today!



Your support will help him and the rest of his team be better equipped to keep our community safe. @CaycePD @RCSD pic.twitter.com/5gsMPqIDWv — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 30, 2022

