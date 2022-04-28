Sumter County searching for kidnapping suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Law enforcement announced Christopher Bracey was located Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a kidnapping suspect.

Christopher Bracey is wanted for multiple offenses. These include:

Kidnapping

Assault & Battery High & Aggravated

Strong Arm Robbery

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Officials said all the offenses are related to an April 23, 2022 incident that severely injured the victim. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement considers Bracey armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is being asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.