SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter County searching for kidnapping suspect

Christopher Bracey is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Bracey is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Law enforcement announced Christopher Bracey was located Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a kidnapping suspect.

Christopher Bracey is wanted for multiple offenses. These include:

  • Kidnapping
  • Assault & Battery High & Aggravated
  • Strong Arm Robbery
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Officials said all the offenses are related to an April 23, 2022 incident that severely injured the victim. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement considers Bracey armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is being asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Police chase ends in crash on I-77 near Garners Ferry Road
Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge
Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center

Latest News

The DEA and Lexington law enforcement are working together on National Prescription Drug Take...
Midlands law enforcement working with DEA for Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Friday afternoon fire inside a church in...
Church fire under investigation in West Columbia
The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
Officer Drew Barr and his K9 Molly.
Cayce Police Department and Steel Paws fundraiser to honor Officer Barr’s memory