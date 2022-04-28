Soda City Live: Town Theatre presents Jekyll & Hyde

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The epic battle between good and evil takes to the stage in the closing show of Town’s 102nd season, Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, audiences will be mesmerized by the man who is both Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde.

In the title role, Billy Bishop plays Jekyll and the maniacal Hyde. Further twisting the plot are the women in love with him - not knowing of the alter identity. Hannah Thompson is one of those women. She plays Lucy, a local lady of the night equally drawn to the madman.

To give the Soda City Live audience a special treat, Hannah sang a snippet of “Someone Like You.” And, Billy sang a snippet of “This is the Moment.”

Town Theatre wants to be sure you take advantage of the Dinner & A Show option held Saturdays, May 14 and 21. For this performance, the dessert nights are called Music, Mayhem, Madness and Mmmmmm. You can dine around town, take the bill to the folks at Town Theatre, and enjoy dessert on the patio. Receipts must be dated May 14 or 21 with a time stamp of 4 p.m. or later. More details can be found at http://towntheatre.com/dinner-a-show/ and https://indd.adobe.com/view/b82bdf18-f99f-4bc7-974e-5b7bce9848e1. The theatre does these type of events to support the hospitality pots for Soda City – both the City of Columbia and Richland County.

Tickets for Jekyll and Hyde are $25 for adults; $20 for senior (65+)/active duty military/full-time college; $15 youth 17 and under.

Learn more about the performance at http://towntheatre.com/jekyll-and-hyde/.

