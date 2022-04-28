Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime Community Outreach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Crime Victims Week is April 24th through the 30th and local nonprofits have joined forces to organize the “Stomp Out Crime Community Outreach” event.

Saturday, April 30th people from surrounding areas will be able to meet at Charles Johnson Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy a step show featuring local youth, sororities and fraternities along with other entertainment.

The event is free and hopes to bring awareness to violence in the community as well as honor the victims of violence and their loved ones.

There will be free counseling, free food, free food, free HIV testing, Free COVID vaccinations and testing as well as an opportunity to network with other local nonprofits and organizations.

