SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime Community Outreach

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Crime Victims Week is April 24th through the 30th and local nonprofits have joined forces to organize the “Stomp Out Crime Community Outreach” event.

Saturday, April 30th people from surrounding areas will be able to meet at Charles Johnson Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy a step show featuring local youth, sororities and fraternities along with other entertainment.

The event is free and hopes to bring awareness to violence in the community as well as honor the victims of violence and their loved ones.

There will be free counseling, free food, free food, free HIV testing, Free COVID vaccinations and testing as well as an opportunity to network with other local nonprofits and organizations.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Police chase ends in crash on I-77 near Garners Ferry Road
Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge
Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center

Latest News

Soda City Live: Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival
Soda City Live: Annual Sweet Potato Festival Returns to Lower Richland
Soda City Live: Finding the perfect gift for mother’s day
Billy Bishop plays Jekyll and the maniacal Hyde
Soda City Live: Town Theatre presents Jekyll & Hyde
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park, a gift to the City of Columbia