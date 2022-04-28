SkyView
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park, a gift to the City of Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The developers of the Bullstreet District gifted the City of Columbia with an area pond, creek, educational signage, walking trail and a dog park.

Ranger Karen Kustafik joins Soda City Live to speak more in-depth about the revitalization of the park and its thriving ecosystem.

For more information about Page Ellington Park, click here.

https://bullstreetsc.com/the-revitalization-of-page-ellington-park-brings-new-ecosystem-to-bullstreet/

