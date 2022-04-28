Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland One School District bus was hit during a high-speed chase on I-77 South near Garners Ferry Road, according to school officials.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m. The bus driver was transported to Prisma Health Baptist but there were no visible injuries, according to officials.

Gerald Henry, of Student Transportation Services, reported that the bus was heading toward the Lower Richland transportation hub when it was hit.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they were chasing a stolen vehicle when the crash happened. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators said they took a juvenile suspect into custody.

RCSD said charges include possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for law enforcement. The collision portion of the incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, additional charges may be applied.

The crash happened near Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m.

The right lane was closed as officials worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.