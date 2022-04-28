SkyView
Victim dies after shooting in Orangeburg

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Broughton Street.

The shooting happened Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Broughton Street. A man was driving down the road when he saw the victim in the roadway. When he pulled over, he found the victim in a pool of blood with a gun lying nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. He has not yet been identified.

A neighbor said she heard shots but there was a slight pause in between them.

If you have any information, call ODPS at 803-533-5907 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

