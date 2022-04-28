SkyView
Myrtle Beach police arrest juvenile in connection to shooting at Hollywood Wax Museum

Hollywood Wax Museum
Hollywood Wax Museum(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed to WMBF News on Thursday that a juvenile is now in custody in the case.

Keal Brown was previously arrested in relation to the incident and was charged with the delinquency of a minor.

MORE COVERAGE | Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show

The arrests stem from an incident that happened on April 16, when authorities said Brown and his family went into the Zombie Experience attraction at the museum. Investigators explained that while inside, several members of the group were frightened by the victim, who worked as a performer.

Police said a person fell to the ground and a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot during a scramble. Brown later told police he thought the gun was a prop and fired it twice, hitting the victim in the shoulder once.

During a bond hearing, a detective said one of Brown’s children told him it was a real gun, but Brown allowed his 15-year-old child to take the firearm as they left.

Brown was taken into custody in the Charleston area on April 18. He was released on a $25,000 bond following a hearing last week and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

It’s unclear if Brown will face further charges.

Vest added the juvenile was also arrested in the Charleston area, but further details were not immediately released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

