Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph

A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two unrestrained children in the car.(Volusia County Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida was arrested for speeding at 91 miles per hour while her two young children were unrestrained in the car.

Two deputies stopped the vehicle, which was speeding at 91 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, in Volusia County, Florida, late Tuesday night.

The two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The driver said she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and that she had left car seats for her kids in a different vehicle at home because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were asleep, according to the deputies.

The deputies said they told the woman that she and both of her children likely would have died if she had crashed at the speed she was driving. She reportedly said she didn’t plan on crashing.

While deputies were talking with the woman, another adult arrived with car seats to take the toddlers home.

Police charged the woman with child neglect and possession of a Schedule IV substance for Tramadol.

She was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The deputies also issued her citations for speeding, careless driving and three seatbelt violations.

Children under the age of five are required to be fastened in a child seat in the state of Florida.

