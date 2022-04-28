The Haven: Rescuing law enforcement officers from the daily stresses of their profession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, a Cayce police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest. Some of his fellow officers were with him when he lost his life. In Kershaw County this morning, deputies saw a man take his life right in front of them. And yesterday, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their young deputies who died from cancer.

What are the resources available to help law enforcement officers get through these situations?

The Haven is now open in the Midlands. The 32-acre facility is a place for men and women in law enforcement to find rest, peace, and a supportive community that will help them process the stress and demands of their profession.

Allison Miller and Bart McEntire are with The Haven. Allison is the public information officer and Bart is the director of fundraising. They appeared on WIS TV Midday to share about the mission of The Haven which is to rescue, restore, and rebuild lives, relationships, and communities.

The founders of The Haven are Kevin and Ryanne Caldwell, both in law enforcement themselves. They felt a calling to create this safe space to serve law enforcement throughout the state.

Learn more at https://www.thehavensc.org/

