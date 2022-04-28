First Alert Forecast: Sun & clouds today - Chances of rain/storms Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer temperatures are on the way over the next few days here in the Midlands. Today looks great with mid 80s but rain on the way for the end of the weekend.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Sunshine and clouds today with highs in the mid 80s

· Sunday is warmer and a little more humid. We see a 50% chance of late afternoon showers and storms.

· Even warmer much of next week with mid to upper 80s

· A shower/storm chance pretty much every afternoon/evening

First Alert Weather Story:

wis (wis)

Today is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll stay dry for today. Overnight tonight will be comfortable with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday we have mid 80s and a 50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Right now most of the day looks to remain dry, the best chance of rain comes in by the late afternoon and into the evening.

wis (wis)

We warm up even more Monday. Upper 80s with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A 20% chance of a shower or storm for the afternoon.

Tuesday rain chances have increased to 40%. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s all of next week with a summer like pattern with scattered showers and storms each afternoon/evening.

wis (wis)

Saturday: A mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable with temps falling to around 60

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon/evening

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s

Thursday: Sun & clouds with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Showers around (40%) with highs in the low 80s

wis (wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.