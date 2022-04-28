SkyView
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning police chase ended in a man taking his own life in front of deputies, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday KCSO was involved in a car chase. When the driver came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Lugoff, he took his own life.

Family and friends of the man told deputies he had been struggling with a mental crisis before the chase.

“This is a very unfortunate incident for everyone involved. My prayers are with the family and friends of the young man who felt the only answer to his problems was to end his life,” said Sheriff Lee Boan. “I hope this incident can bring more awareness to mental health and encourage others to seek professional help during a crisis.”

As a part of procedure, SLED was called to investigate the incident, according to Boan.

