SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer,...
Newberry Co. deputy dies from cancer
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Multiple Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured from gunshots fired from a...
Juvenile suspect in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting to be tried as an adult
Three dead after new drug more powerful than fentanyl found in Upstate
Kyleen Waltman
Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Latest News

Some observers say Putin is trying to fragment Europe by demanding gas payment in rubles or...
Russia warns Europe with gas shutdowns to Poland, Bulgaria
Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a friend of the family and was present...
Suspects identified in California baby's kidnapping
A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer...
Report: Minneapolis Police Department engaged in racist tactics
Thomas “Jay” Raynard James, 55, spent more than 30 years in prison after he was wrongfully...
Judge vacates life sentence of wrongfully convicted man
A Florida judge has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old man who prosecutors said was...
Wrongfully convicted man released from prison after 30 years