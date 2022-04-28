Controlled woods fire in Lexington Co. causing smoky roads

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woods fire in Lexington County is causing smoky roads near Platt Springs and South Lake Drive.

Lexington County officials said that the multi-acre fire is made up of stumps and other material being burned. Those materials will smolder over the next few days.

The fire is under control and the Lexington County Fire Department is monitoring the conditions.

