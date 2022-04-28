SkyView
Controlled woods fire in Lexington Co. causing smoky roads

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woods fire in Lexington County is causing smoky roads near Platt Springs and South Lake Drive.

Lexington County officials said that the multi-acre fire is made up of stumps and other material being burned. Those materials will smolder over the next few days.

The fire is under control and the Lexington County Fire Department is monitoring the conditions.

