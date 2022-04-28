SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.
Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.(Chipotle)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free Chipotle for a year?

Yes, please!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way. The company is giving 2,000 of them free burritos, bowls or whatever else their Chipotle-loving hearts desire for a year.

That’s more than $1 million in free food!

If you know a hero in healthcare, post on Chipotle’s social media and tag your hero.

Make sure to share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life.

You’ve got until May 6, which is National Nurses Day, to do it.

After that, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 people who’ve been tagged, DM them and then give them free Chipotle for a year.

It’s a tasty way to thank the people who spend their lives taking care of others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Police chase ends in crash on I-77 near Garners Ferry Road
Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge
Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center

Latest News

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged sexual assault
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase