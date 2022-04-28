SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show

Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, Amy Marie Grice, 38 (Top), and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, were all...
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
FILE PHOTO
Deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex, CPD investigating
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the termination of former deputy sheriff James...
Former RCSD deputy arrested, terminated after domestic violence investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Friday afternoon fire inside a church in...
Church fire under investigation in West Columbia

Latest News

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls