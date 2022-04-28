Awareness: Black-owned businesses owned by young black female entrepreneurs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on ‘Awareness,’ Billie Jean Shaw is highlighting Black-owned businesses with a twist.... black-owned businesses owned by young black female entrepreneurs.

Yes, it’s true, entrepreneurship has no limits regarding race or gender, but when Billie Jean Shaw saw these young children grinding and making a name for themselves off of their own work, she was blown away and knew they needed to be featured. Studies show, that when it comes to entrepreneurship in the Black community, specifically with the youth, it truly cultivates a special way of thinking which in return helps them focus on solutions, rather than the problem.

According to www.youcanworkitout.org, a platform that assists young people in creating their own businesses the entrepreneurial mindset is an attitude, along with a set of skills and behaviors, that young people need to succeed academically, personally, and professionally.

Faith and Malia Jeffcoat are the owners of the ‘Lemonade Twins’ where they make some of the best lemonade in the Carolinas.

The twins travel around the state serving and selling their homemade ice-cold lemonade and have been nominated for awards and featured at several community events around the Midlands, Follow the Lemonade Twins on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TheLemonadeTwins.

The ‘Lemonade Twins’ show Billie Jean Shaw how to make homemade lemonade.

At the age of 7, Columbia native Gabby Goodwin became an entrepreneur creating no slide hair barrettes. She and her mother came up with the idea after her mother became frustrated that Gabby’s bows would constantly slide out of her hair while playing at school. That was 8 years ago. Now at the age of 15, Gabby has grown her hair care line to include hair products, a beauty salon and more hairbows. Check out Gabby’s haircare line at https://gabbybows.com/.

