SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

7-month-old baby shot and killed in Ohio

Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.
Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.(Source: Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 7-month-old baby was shot and killed Wednesday,

Toledo Police said that Desire Hughes was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle belonging to her father, Jeremiah Hughes, WTVG reported.

Officers responded to a hospital where the baby was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Hughes, 20, was driving when occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots into his car at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue, police said.

The father was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

At this time, no suspects are in custody, police said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Police chase ends in crash on I-77 near Garners Ferry Road
Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge
FILE PHOTO
Victim in deadly Columbia hit-and-run identified

Latest News

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday,...
Robert Pattinson will return for ‘The Batman’ sequel, director Matt Reeves confirms
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army 'returns' stolen cake to Italian woman 77 years later