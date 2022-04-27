SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

World War II hero’s centennial birthday wish: A card from you

The ‘Red Tails’ were among the country’s best fighters in World War II, earning more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Tuskegee Airman Victor Butler asking for birthday cards for his centennial.
Tuskegee Airman Victor Butler asking for birthday cards for his centennial.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WILX) - How would you like to add some icing to the top of one war hero’s birthday cake?

Mr. Victor Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island. On May 21, he’s turning 100.

The Tuskegee Airmen, sometimes called Red Tails, were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. They flying more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Part of the Army Air Corpse, the precursor to the U.S. Air Force, they got their name from the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama where they received their training.

VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Being first is not the only reason they are still talked about nearly 80 years later. They were among the country’s best fighters in World War II, earning more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses.

Today, Butler has awards documenting his accomplishments. But, he’s looking for something other than military medals: Birthday cards.

His wish is to get cards from all over the country. You can mail your happy birthday wishes to Victor W. Butler, in care of Gary Butler.

The address is PO Box 3523, Cranston, Rhode Island 02910.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Police chase ends in crash on I-77 near Garners Ferry Road
Juvenile suspect in custody after Richland One bus hit during high-speed chase on I-77
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Victim in deadly Columbia hit-and-run identified
Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter was selected to next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.
SC House unanimously elects next Speaker

Latest News

Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter was selected to next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.
SC House unanimously elects next Speaker
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service
WIS
First Alert Forecast: More warm weather ahead along with a few storms for your weekend
Col. Conyers
South Carolina State University announces new president
Police removed two students from Lee Central High School after a gun was found in a vehicle....
Police investigating after gun found at Lee Central high School