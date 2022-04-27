Upstate animal shelter overwhelmed, offering free adoptions

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County P.A.W.S. is offering free adoptions due to the overwhelming amount of medium and large dogs.

The shelter says they currently have more than 100 large dogs that are looking for a home. Each dog will be spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Adoption supervisor Randi Ashley says, “We have dogs for everyone here. We have a very old dog that is looking for somewhere to crash and maybe even a hospice home. We have younger dogs who are full of life and zest and they are just looking for that right person to take them out and take them on walks and enjoy time with them.”

Small dogs and puppies remain at $35.

The shelter mentioned it is also looking for people willing to foster dogs.

