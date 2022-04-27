SkyView
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022. Kelm said 10-year-old Iliana Peters was found dead and police are investigating the death as a homicide.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the arrest was made in the city of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening.

Kelm said that the suspect was not a stranger to Peters, and was known to her. He said with the suspect is in custody, the public is no longer in danger. No other details were given about the suspect, including whether the suspect was related to Peters.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said.

A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was...
A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was found on April 25, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street, near where Peters’ body was found.

Kelm said over 200 tips, which were critical to the investigation, were provided to the police department.

The crime scene will be held by law enforcement for the time being, which includes the Duncan Creek Trail, the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot and the wooded areas nearby.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide...
Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

The public is asked to avoid the area. Kelm said anyone with information that can help the case should call the police department’s tip line at 1-800-263-5906 through tomorrow.

After that, tips can be provided to the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s non-emergency line.

Nearly 20 federal, state and local agencies worked on the case in the past two days.

