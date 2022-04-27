State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to benefit Lexington Co. employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a second round of “premium pay” as an authorized use of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF).

Lexington County has been allocated $58,028,000 from the SLFRF, which is a funding program from the federal government that aids state and local governments in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is funded under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Approximately $7.5 million of the SLFRF funds have been authorized for premium pay of essential Lexington County employees, which include any county employee whose work involves regular in-person interactions.

Lexington County employees received the first round of premium pay in November 2021. The amount of first-round premium pay ranged from approximately $1,600 to $5,700.

Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said he would like to thank all of the county employees for their continued efforts.

“This second round of premium pay is meant to acknowledge those continued efforts as the effects of the pandemic were still being felt into the early months of 2022,” Scott said.

Sheriff Jay Koon said this payment will go a long way to show employees how appreciated they are.

“They serve our community with passion and dedication,” Koon said.

Premium pay is one of seven expenditure categories authorized under the SLFRF.

