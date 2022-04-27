SkyView
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, Kristin Dillensnyder, an infertility coach and Dr. Lisa Green, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility doctor at Prisma Health join WIS’ Hannah Cumler on Soda City Live.

Dr. Green and Dillensnyder discuss the challenges of infertility and the resources available for people who are struggling to build a family.

For more information on Dillensnyder’s infertility coaching, click here.

To learn more about Dr. Green’s practice and Prisma Health’s fertility centers, click here.

