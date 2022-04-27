SLED arrests man on lottery fraud charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, 36-year-old Willie Lee Moses II has been arrested on charges related to lottery fraud.

He is being charged on three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets.

Moses is accused of passing off two stolen tickets at the Parklane Amoco.

The South Carolina Education Lottery requested SLED to investigate.

The case will be tried by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

