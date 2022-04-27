Sheriff on SC carjacking suspects: ‘They’re about to learn’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested three people, two of them juveniles, after what they call a “crime spree of violence.”

William Hampton Jr., 17, has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Two juveniles, 16 and 14, are also charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators believe the trio used a car stolen out of Branchville last week to prey on unsuspecting motorists.

Investigators said a woman was carjacked at a Springfield gas station about 40 minutes before another woman was approached in a separate incident at an Orangeburg business. That second victim locked her doors and began blowing her horn resulting in the gunmen fleeing.

Hampton is believed to have taken another victim’s car at gunpoint on Monday. He faces additional charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the Monday incident, Walker said.

“For some reason, these subjects believed there to be no consequences for their actions, no matter what those actions were,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They’re about to learn.”

Ravenell said the around-the-clock investigation resulted in one arrest Monday night and two on Tuesday.

“I want to highlight the fact of how we deal with these repeat offenders like Hampton, who was out on bond for robbery, robbing a senior lady and was released on bond with an ankle monitor,” Ravenell said. “And now he’s out terrorizing the community again. That’s a problem.”

The two juveniles are expected to have a Family Court hearing early next week, Walker said, while Hampton’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge.

