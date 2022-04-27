Emergency vehicles respond, all lanes open on I-20 near Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SCDOT reports that one mile west of Exit 80-Clemson Road there was a car accident.

At this time, traffic is backed up and at least ten various emergency vehicles responded.

Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene.

Update: Crash; I-20 EB: 1 mi W of Exit80, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:25PM. https://t.co/tTAl7Det9R | 6:09P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) April 27, 2022

All lanes are open as of 6:09 p.m.

