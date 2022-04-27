SkyView
Emergency vehicles respond, all lanes open on I-20 near Clemson Road

At least 10 various emergency vehicles have responded - including police, fire, ambulance & SCHP.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SCDOT reports that one mile west of Exit 80-Clemson Road there was a car accident.

At this time, traffic is backed up and at least ten various emergency vehicles responded.

Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene.

All lanes are open as of 6:09 p.m.

