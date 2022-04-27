SkyView
Orangeburg County: one deceased in crash

File Photo
File Photo(Staff)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Around 5:45 p.m. on North Road 8 miles west a crash took place.

A moped rider and Toyota Corolla driver were both travelling east on North Road when the Toyota struck the moped.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the moped rider has been pronounced dead.

There will be more on this accident as the story is developing.

