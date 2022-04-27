‘K9 Godmothers’ offer healing and support, while grieving Officer Drew Barr

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the sun began to set in the parking lot of the Cayce Police Department Sunday,

a group of about 20 women assembled, consoling each other, signing cards, and placing them at the memorial for fallen K9 Officer Drew Barr.

“She’ll grieve. She’ll grieve over her partner,’ said Sally Little describing the bond Officer Barr shared with his K9, a 6-year-old Labrador named Molly.

Little’s group, the K9 Godmothers look after the K9′'s that serve in local law enforcement, providing the dogs with everything they need to perform their duties, tracking and sniffing out crime:

Canines, like Molly.

“I just sent her a toy box yesterday. It was filled with toys and treats for her,” Little explained.

Sunday, hours after Officer Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty, Little’s tight knit group of canine caretakers were among the very first to gather outside the Cayce Police Department offering comfort and care…

to anyone else who needed it, by way of two PTSD service dogs, which the group brought along for emotional support. The dogs are specially trained to offer help during times of emotional distress.

Rebekah Woodford is a veteran training dogs and says they help her cope with PTSD.

“The dogs can signal when someone is getting ready to have an anxiety attack or something like that before it actually happens. And can calm them down. So…they’re huge.”

On Sunday, their very presence for a community shaken by Officer Barr’s death served as a reminder that even in a time of grief... you never walk alone.

Cayce police say Molly will continue to play a significant part in the department in remembrance of Officer Barr as well.

