Juvenile suspect in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting to be tried as an adult

Multiple Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured from gunshots fired from a...
Multiple Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by.(WISTV)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced a 14-year-old suspect in an Orangeburg school shooting is being tried as an adult.

Family Court Judge Anne Gue Jones ruled Wednesday that the suspect in the Aug. 18, 2021 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting will be treated as an adult on three counts of attempted murder.

Three students were injured when shots were fired in the school’s parking lot during afternoon dismissal. Investigators said the suspect fired from a vehicle. The victims all suffered non-life threatening injuries during the attack.

After the shooting every school in the Orangeburg County Schools district installed metal detectors, including elementary schools.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and no parole.

Prosecutors said the shooting was gang related and involved rival gangs, the Bloods and Folk Nation.

Solicitor Pascoe wrote, “Today is far from being a great day in South Carolina. True justice is not done when it is necessary to waive a 14-year-old. Today is another wakeup call for our state.”

He continued, “Every society gets the criminal it deserves. And in South Carolina, we have 14-year-olds shooting at each other, children going to gang meetings instead of school, and repeat offenders out on bond.”

Pascoe finished, “If we do not get more community involvement, better criminal laws and major judicial reform soon, the violent crime problem will continue to get worse.”

