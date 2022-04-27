SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(NOAA via AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Meteorological Organization announced Wednesday that Ida has retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names.

The decision was made based on the mass destruction and number of deaths caused by the category 4 hurricane in 2021.

Instead, Imani will be used in the lists of names.

According to the WMO, the names are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.

In total, 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and continues through November.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021 was the third most active year on record in terms of named storms.

WMO reports there were a total of 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, four of which were major hurricanes reaching category 3 and above.

Peaking as a category 4, Ida was the most devastating storm of the 2021 hurricane season. It was responsible for 55 direct deaths and 32 indirect deaths, according to WMO.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer,...
Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry County deputy Janna Longshore
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Victim in deadly Columbia hit-and-run identified
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
WIS10's Chris Joseph investigates a Columbia house that showcased safety risks
House demolished after WIS highlighted it in Columbia blight investigation
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Victim dies after shooting in Orangeburg
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42