Home Depot picks two Midlands schools for Retool Your School

An image from the Retool Your School Winners' Announcement Ceremony 2022.
An image from the Retool Your School Winners' Announcement Ceremony 2022.(The Home Depot)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the Midlands received grant money in the Retool Your School grant program.

HBCUs are defined by the U.S. government as, “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary [of Education] to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”

Home Depot announced Wednesday, April 27, 2022 that Benedict College and South Carolina State University are two of 30 HBCUs selected to receive a combined $1 million in funding.

The grants are used to fund campus improvement projects for HBCU students and enhance their educational experience.

