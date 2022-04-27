SkyView
Gov. McMaster orders flags to half staff in honor of Officer Barr

SC Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags to half mast for Thursday April 27, 2022 in recognition of...
SC Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags to half mast for Thursday April 27, 2022 in recognition of Officer Barr.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags to half-staff at the State House and on state buildings Wednesday.

The order goes in to effect Thursday April 28, 2022 in recognition of Officer Drew Barr of the Cayce Police Department. Barr was killed on Sunday April 23, 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Barr’s funeral his scheduled to begin Thursday at 3 p.m. with visitation followed by a procession to his grave site at 5 p.m. More details about it can be found at the link here. WIS News 10 will be live streaming on our digital platforms.

