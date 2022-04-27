Gov. McMaster orders flags to half staff in honor of Officer Barr

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags to half-staff at the State House and on state buildings Wednesday.

The order goes in to effect Thursday April 28, 2022 in recognition of Officer Drew Barr of the Cayce Police Department. Barr was killed on Sunday April 23, 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Barr’s funeral his scheduled to begin Thursday at 3 p.m. with visitation followed by a procession to his grave site at 5 p.m. More details about it can be found at the link here. WIS News 10 will be live streaming on our digital platforms.

Tomorrow we will lower the flags to half-staff at the State House and on state buildings to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of Officer Barr. Let us reflect on his selfless service and continue to pray for his family and the @CaycePD. https://t.co/ViakqzC2C3 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 27, 2022

